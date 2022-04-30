Dosu Joseph backs Dessers to be given another Nigeria opportunity

Ex-Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph believes Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers should be given another chance to show his worth for the Super Eagles after enjoying an excellent run at club level.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in 11 Europa Conference League games this season to ensure his team stand a chance of making it to the final.



They are currently leading Olympique Marseille 3-2 after the first leg of the competition's semi-finals, in which the West African scored a brace.

The striker has also managed to score six Eredivisie goals and provided two assists in the 24 matches played to help the team into the top three on the table.

However, on the international scene, Dessers has made one appearance for Nigeria, on October 13, 2020, in a friendly match with Tunisia that ended 1-1 under former coach Gernot Rohr.

Despite the fact that the Super Eagles have many talented attackers, the Olympic gold medal winner in 1996 believes Dessers should be reconsidered.

"Although the Super Eagles have an array of strikers to count on, however, I still believe Dessers has done enough to be given another chance in the team," he told Complete Sports.

"His performance with Feyenoord shows he has improved his level of football and goal-scoring skills.

"I feel he should be given a chance to prove his worth with the Super Eagles because we need our best players to prosecute the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers."

On the road to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Afcon, Nigeria have been placed in Group A alongside Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and Sao Tome & Principe.

Article continues below

After failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Super Eagles are aiming at qualifying for Afcon and go all the way to the title.

Before starting their campaign with a visit of Leone Stars, the West African nation planned an international friendly game with Mexico on a yet to be confirmed date.