Dossou scores as Mbappe and Neymar’s hat-tricks power PSG past Clermont

Jodel Dossou scored Clermont’s only goal as the Lancers were overpowered 6-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

The Benin Republic international was on target in the first half, albeit, that could not stop them from bowing at home to the Parisians.

Still fresh from their 3-2 defeat to Nantes last time out, Pascal Gastien’s team welcomed Mauricio Pochettino’s men to Stade Gabriel Montpied - aiming to return to winning ways.

That ambition suffered an early setback as the visitors took a sixth-minute lead through Neymar who was set up by Lionel Messi.

In the 19th minute, PSG doubled their advantage through Kylian Mbappe with Messi teeing up the Frenchman who fired past a stranded Arthur Desmas.

However, Dossou pulled one goal back for the hosts with Saif-Eddine Khaoui the architect. The Tunisian midfielder rolled the ball across the six-yard line to leave the 30-year-old with the simple task of tapping home from close range.

With 19 minutes left on the clock, the Parisians re-established their two-goal advantage from the penalty mark following Johan Gastien’s rash challenge on Mbappe.

Neymar took the ensuing kick which he smartly put beyond Desmas. The Brazilian - in the 74th minute - laid on Mbappe's second goal, before the France star completed his hat-trick to overtake Martin Terrier as the league's top scorer.

There was still time for the former Barcelona star to complete his triple, finishing with seven minutes to go as Mbappe this time supplied the assist.

Dossou was substituted for Jim Allevinah in the 66th minute, the same time Lucas Da Cunha replaced Khaoui. Elsewhere, Senegal's Arial Mendy and Ghana's Alidu Seidu were on parade from start to finish.

On the other hand, Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi were named in PSG’s starting XI but they came off for Georginio Wijnaldum and Cameroon prospect Eric Ebimbe respectively in the second half.

Senegal’s Abdou Diallo was not listed for action because of an ankle injury.

This comprehensive victory moves PSG 15 points clear of nearest title challengers Rennes and Olympique Marseille. Whereas, with 28 points from 31 outings occupy the 17th position.