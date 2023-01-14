'I don't care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup' - Guardiola claims it's 'not a problem' that Man City are having down year

Man City boss Pep Guardiola claimed he doesn't care about the Premier League after seeing his team beaten 2-1 by Man Utd on Saturday.

City beaten in Manchester derby

Red Devils just a point behind

Arsenal can extend title lead on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United came from behind to beat City 2-1 in the derby on Saturday at Old Trafford in a result that will hurt the defending champions' hopes of retaining their title. Guardiola insisted after the game that he was not too worried by his team's situation after overseeing a third league defeat of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, we cannot win. We won a lot, so it's not a problem. Problem is performing how we have done. Always we are focused on that," he told BT Sport. "Carabao Cup is out, it doesn't matter. We didn't perform how we want. Today we performed. Today, don't be distracted by what happened with the first goal and focus."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a tough week for City who were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton and beaten again at Old Trafford. Guardiola's side will slip eight points behind Arsenal if the Gunners beat Tottenham on Sunday in the north London derby.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side host Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday.