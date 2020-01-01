Djilobodji, Belhanda, Feghouli and Twumasi on target in Galatasaray’s six-goal thriller against Gaziantep

The African stars found the back of the net for their respective clubs as Marius Sumudica’s men shared the spoils with the Yellow-Reds

Papy Djilobodji, Younes Belhanda, Sofiane Feghouli and Patrick Twumasi found the back of the net in Gaziantep’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Yellow-Reds headed into the encounter on the back of a three-game winless run, including last weekend’s defeat to Rizespor while Marius Sumudica’s men last tasted victory in February.

The African stars, however, played key roles to decide the outcome of the match at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium.

Senegal international and former Sunderland defender Djilobodji put Gaziantep in front 17 minutes into the encounter after he was set up by Guray Vural.

Algeria star Feghouli then found Radamel Falcao with a timely pass to level proceedings for Galatasaray in the 36th minute.

Four minutes later, Morocco’s Belhanda handed his side the lead for the first time in the encounter after benefitting from a sumptuous assist from Ivory Coast international Michael Seri.

Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute after Ahmet Calik received a straight red card but that did not deter them as they soon added the third through Feghouli.

With 12 minutes left to play, Ghana international Twumasi reduced the deficit for Gaziantep before Alexandru Maxim scored the equalizing goal at the death.

Gabon’s Mario Lemina, Seri and Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru featured for the duration of the game for the Yellow-Reds while Belhanda and Feghouli made way for Selcuk Inan and Jimmy Durmaz respectively.

For Gaziantep, Super Eagles forward Olarenwaju Kayode and Djilobodji were on parade for the entirety of the game while Twumasi was replaced by Vural.

With the result, Galatasaray are fourth on the league table with 51 points from 28 games while Gaziantep are ninth with 34 points.

The African stars will hope to continue their fine performances and help their sides return to winning ways in their next Super Lig fixtures.

Galatasaray will take on Istanbul Basaksehir and Gaziantep will try Antalyaspor for size on Sunday, June 28.