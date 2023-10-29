'Unimaginable' - Diogo Jota speaks out on Luis Diaz's situation after Liverpool's win over Nottingham Forest

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has spoken out about the "unimaginable" situation following the kidnapping of team-mate Luis Diaz's parents.

The parents of the Colombian attacker were kidnapped in their homeland on Saturday afternoon when, according to reports, their vehicle was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle.

Luis Diaz's mother was released hours later, but his father is still being held by the captors and police are offering a reward of 200 million pesos (£40,000/$49,000) for information on the case.

The 26-year-old was left out of the Liverpool squad for their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest as a result.

Jota was named in the starting XI in his place and went on to score the opening goal of the game. In his celebration, the Portugal star held up his team-mate's jersey in a display of support and opened up about the situation after the game.

Getty

"Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home," he said to BBC Sport. "It’s a very hard situation and I don’t know how anyone would react if it happened to you.

"He was going to play. I played instead of him and I showed him his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out.

"It’s unimaginable to think a situation like this could happen. We can just support him and show him we’re with him."

It is not known when the Colombian will be available for selection by Jurgen Klopp as the case continues. Liverpool's next match is against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.