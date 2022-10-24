Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Dinamo Zagreb against AC Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan still have matters in their own hands as the take on Dinamo Zagreb in Group E of the Champions League at the Maksimir Stadium on Tuesday. Neither team from the group that also consists of Chelsea and RB Salzburg have confirmed their spot in the knockouts but the Italians have to recover from the setback of back-to-back losses.

Stefano Pioli's men conceded five and scored none across the games against Chelsea, with the win against Dinamo Zagreb at San Siro their only victory so far.

The Croatian champions are so far unbeaten in their home games in the competition - a win over Chelsea and a draw against RB Salzburg.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Date: October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (October 26) Venue: Maksimir Stadium, Zagreb

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

BT Sport 4 and BT Sport 5 are showing the game between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 4/5 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 1 SD/HD SonyLIV

Dinamo Zagreb squad & team news

Dinamo coach Ante Cacic could recall the services of Luka Ivanusec, who was used as a substitute in the 1-1 league draw against Hajduk Split on Friday, with experienced skipper Arijan Ademi in the heart of the midfield.

All eyes once again on the club's leading goalscorer in the competition with 19 goals to his name, Mislav Orsic, who partners Bruno Petkovic up front.

Dinamo Zagreb possible XI: Livakovic; Ristovski, Peric, Sutalo; Misic; Moharrami, Ademi, Ljubicic, Ivanusec; Orsic, Petkovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Livakovic, Nevistic, Zagorac Defenders J. Sutalo, Lauritsen, Peric, B. Sutalo, Theophile-Catherine, Dilaver, Katinic, Stefulj, Ristovski, Moharrami Midfielders Ademi, Bulat, Misic, Djira, Ljubicic, Ivanusec, Baturina, Bockaj, Menalo, Marin Forwards Petkovic, Drmic, Emreli, Spikic, Orsic, Rukavina

AC Milan squad and team news

Fikayo Tomori is suspended after being sent off against Chelsea in Milan's last European outing, while Brahim Diaz was subbed off injured after scoring twice against Monza over the weekend. Sergino Dest also came off injured in the same game.

Hence, for Charles De Ketelaere to start in place of Diaz and either Matteo Gabbia or Pierre Kalulu to shift to the right, while Simon Kjaer is available after recovering from injury.

Olivier Giroud would be preferred over Divock Origi, alongside strike partner Rafael Leao, with Alexis Saelemaekers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan all unavailable for selection.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud