- Vinicius grabbed De Jong around neck
- Referee handed out a yellow card
- Barcelona won 1-0 at Santiago Bernabeu
WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius appeared to grab De Jong around the neck with two hands while the two tussled for the ball in the first half of El Clasico on Thursday. Referee Munuera Montero only showed Vinicius a yellow card for the incident.
WHAT THEY SAID: In a pre-match press conference, Simeone suggested that Montero should have shown Vinicius a red: “You all saw it the same [as me]. Seeing the images, we are asking ourselves the same questions. It goes beyond anything else that I can tell you.
"It's difficult to add much more to what you have seen. It depends, as always, on the interpretation of the referees, on how they understand things in the best way possible so that everything is equal.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thursday's fixture between the Spanish giants was typically feisty, but Montero was reluctant to go to his pocket, only handing out a combined six yellow cards. Barcelona squeaked out a 1-0 Copa del Rey first leg semi-final win.
WHAT NEXT FOR SIMEONE? The Atletico manager will lead his side as they take on Sevilla tomorrow afternoon, with the Rojiblancos hoping to secure Champions League football next year.