Diego Maradona funeral: When Argentina icon will be laid to rest & how to watch ceremony

The Argentine football icon died at his home on Wednesday November 25 after a period of ill health, and mourners are queuing to pay their respects

The death of Diego Maradona has plunged the football world into mourning and nowhere is the grief felt more keenly than in his native Argentina.

Such is the stature of Maradona in the South American country that president Alberto Fernandez immediately decreed that there would be three days of national mourning.

"Diego was Argentina in the world," said Fernandez, paying tribute to the man who helped deliver the World Cup in 1986. "He gave us joy and we will never be able to repay him for so much joy."

Mourners surrounded Buenos Aires' totemic Obelisco to celebrate the life of a footballer whose ability and character enchanted the world, and thousands are expected to pay their respects at his funeral.

Here are all the details regarding Maradona's funeral, such as when it is, where and whether it is being broadcast live.

When is Diego Maradona's funeral?

The three days of national mourning for Diego Maradona began officially on Thursday November 26, the day after his death.

National mourning for Maradona will continue on Friday November 27 and conclude on Saturday November 28.

Where is Diego Maradona's funeral being held?

Maradona will receive a state funeral and his body is lying in honour at Casa Rosada - the official residence of the president of Argentina - for the duration of the national mourning.

Thousands of adoring fans have lined up to pay their last respects to the former footballer, leaving tributes at his casket, with reports in Argentina estimating that one million people will visit the presidential palace.

A state funeral is the highest honour an individual can receive in death and Maradona is in exclusive company, since it is usually reserved for holders of high office, such as presidents.

Seven presidents have had state funerals in the history of Argentina, with five-time Formula One champion Juan Manuel Fangio being the only other sportsperson to receive the honour.

How can I watch Diego Maradona's funeral?

While thousands are expected to attend Maradona's funeral, it will be impossible for many to do so, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.

Therefore, people based away from Buenos Aires will have to make do with a broadcast of the service.

The official Casa Rosada YouTube channel is streaming footage from the room where Maradona's casket rests. You can watch the live coverage in the video below.

Where will Diego Maradona be buried?

Diego Maradona is expected to be buried at the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, according to reports.

Maradona's parents are interred at the cemetery and it is believed he wanted to be buried with them. However, details of the burial have not yet been confirmed.

It is not yet clear when the burial will take place, but Reuters reports that Maradona's family are keen to have it on Thursday at 6pm local time (9pm GMT / 4pm ET).