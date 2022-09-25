Did Mosimane snub national teams for Saudi Arabia gig?

Pitso Mosimane's agency MT Sports has revealed that he turned down national team job offers to take up the Al Ahli role.

Mosimane has found a new job three months after leaving Al Ahly

Becomes the first South African coach to work in the Persian Gulf

The coach is back to work in the Middle East after 26 years

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane was announced as coach of Saudi side Al Ahli on Sunday and his handlers have described the new job as “the perfect project.”

His latest assignment comes three months after he left his role in Egypt as Al Ahly coach, and Mosimane now returns to work in the Middle East for the first time in 26 years after briefly playing for Qatari side Al Sadd.

Before settling for Al Ahli, Mosimane reportedly rejected national team jobs despite the coach himself recently saying he is keen to win the Africa Cup of Nations Cup after claiming domestic and continental club titles.

WHAT THEY SAID: “With coach Pitso Mosimane’s experience and his track record of being the football coach turn-around strategist, the Caf Pro License coaching graduate and one of the most successful African coaches, is more than suitable for this role," commented MT Sports Managing Director Moira Tlhagale.

“The opportunity to lead such a prestigious club in Saudi Arabia presents itself as the perfect project to yield win-win results for both parties.

"Having left Al Ahly SC three months ago, we had received numerous offers from clubs and national teams around the world for the services of coach Pitso and his dream team," she added. "However, the mandate that MT Sports received from the coaches was to only take on an interesting and challenging project that will enable them to have an impact in turning a team into champions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is another big job for Mosimane who became the first South African tactician to coach in Egypt when he was with Al Ahly.

The former Bafana Bafana coach will now have to adapt to the demanding nature of working in Saudi Arabia.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

BackpagePix.

https://twitter.com/ALAHLI_FCEN

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? Al Ahli were relegated to the Division 1 and Mosimane's task is to get them back to the top flight league.

That makes the South African's job more challenging, and failure to return to the Saudi League would be a huge dent to his career.

There are so many expectations on the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, but as he has demonstrated in the past - he's more than up for tough challenges.