Devan hopeful of a better PJ City showing in 2020 season

Plenty of things are changing at PJ City FC that has got K. Devan excited to step into the 2020 M-League season on far stronger foothold.

2019 was a season of learning and gaining new experience for Petaling Jaya City FC as they embarked on their first journey into the Super League, the top tier of professional Malaysian football. A creditable 8th place finish ahead of more seasoned campaigners like PKNS FC and Felda United showed that the club was in the right direction.

Now with a season of experience behind them, PJ Ctiy are ready for their second year in the top flight and preparations have already begun to ensure that they continue their improvement. K. Devan will continue to hold the head coach role and he will have new players like K. Gurusamy, Christie Jayaseelan, R. Kogileswaran, Solomon Raj and Damien Lim to choose from.

"We've gathered a new team, 60-70% a new team. We're in the second week of pre-season preparations and right now we're focusing on building up their fitness level. We are still waiting for two or three local players to join us as well as the three foreign players.

"I hope the players will focus on this pre-season training to get fit because the season is going to be long. We've formed the team for the new season with experienced players like Gurusamy and Christie with youth players like Kogileswaran and Solomon.

"So it's a mixture of youth and experience players and hopefully the good quality foreign players that we will be able to get will beef up the squad. I think we will be a far better team in 2020 compared to 2019. We should have a better chance to perform in the league and hopefully we can do better than 2019," said Devan through the club's Facebook page.

Apart from the changes to the playing squad, this new season also see PJ City switching their training ground from Nilai to University Malaya. A move that will see them closer to their home ground which is the Petaling Jaya Municipal Stadium as well as to their owners Q-Net.

