The 27-year-old Super Eagle reveals some interest from clubs but says he will wait to see what happens next

KRC Genk forward Cyriel Dessers has discussed rumours linking him with a transfer move to Serie A side US Cremonese.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international was in action for the Smurfs as they opened their Belgian Pro League campaign with a 3-2 defeat against champions Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.



Article continues below

During the fixture, Dessers scored Genk's opener but it was not enough as they lost following a stoppage-time goal by Andreas Skov Olsen.

Dessers said there is some interest from various clubs for his services but was curious and waiting to see what happens next.

“No agreements have been made with Genk,” Dessers told Het Laatste Nieuws. “We will see what comes next. There is some interest. It is all starting to move. I am just as curious as you are about what Genk will say.

“I do not know whether Feyenoord is still an option. You will have to ask them. Cremonese [who have been linked to the player] is not a big club? But Serie A is a top competition and I dream of that. It all remains to be seen.”

Against Brugge, Dessers started ahead of his Nigerian compatriot Paul Onuachu, who is out injured, and according to the Super Eagle his display was a clear indicator that he will give his all to Genk.

“I think everyone has been able to today [Sunday] see that I give everything for Genk and that I can make it difficult for Onuachu," added Dessers.

Last season, Dessers featured for Feyenoord where he managed 27 appearances in the Dutch league and scored nine goals.

He was also the team's star performer in helping them reach the final of Europa Conference League, where they lost to AS Roma.