Dessers came here the right way - KRC Genk manager Vrancken impressed by Nigeria international

The Super Eagle has been linked with a move away from the club but the new coach has suggested the striker might stay

KRC Genk manager Wouter Vrancken is hopeful Cyriel Dessers will stay at the club this season.

The Nigeria international was at Feyenoord last season albeit on loan from Cegeka Arena. He shone for the Dutch side, especially in the Europa Conference League where he scored 10 goals. However, the team lost in the final against AS Roma.

In the Eredivisie, the Super Eagle managed to score nine goals and provided two assists in the 27 matches he played.

On Wednesday, Genk played Utrecht in a friendly match and won 2-1. The West African was part of the team and the tactician is optimistic the 27-year-old will stay this season.

"He [Dessers] came in here the right way. Cyril is Cyril. He confirms the positive stories I have heard about him," Vrancken said as quoted by HLN.

"In terms of mentality, you will have no problems with him. Obviously I hope he stays. I haven't specifically talked to him about the future yet, but the intention is to do so today or tomorrow."

In the Wednesday game, Sander van de Streek opened the scoring for the Dutch side after just 15 minutes. However, Genk managed to pull level in the 30th minute courtesy of Andras Nemeth.

Bilal El Khannous scored the winning goal in the 56th minute as Genk continue their preparations for the forthcoming campaign. The tactician was impressed with the way his charges played and insisted they deserved victory.

"We played a good match and what I especially like to see is that the boys are really busy with what you do in training," Vrancken continued.

"They take steps every time. The reaction after losing the ball was really good today. We deserved this win."

On Saturday, Genk will be playing another build-up game against FC Volendam. Their first competitive match will be played on July 24 against Club Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League.