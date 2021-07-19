Depay targets 'many titles' & sees Barcelona as 'perfect' fit as Dutch forward arrives at Camp Nou

The Netherlands international, who is joining the Blaugrana as a free agent, has touched down in Catalunya to take on a new challenge

Memphis Depay is looking to "win many titles" during his time at Barcelona and considers the Camp Nou outfit to be a "perfect" fit for his attacking playing style.

The Netherlands international, who represented his country at Euro 2020 this summer, has arrived in Catalunya to link up with his new team-mates.

He is joining the Blaugrana as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Lyon and is eager to get going as he prepares to live the dream with the Liga giants.

What has been said?

Depay told Mundo Deportivo after arriving in Barcelona: "It is a special day, I am very excited to go to the club and to the stadium. It is all very beautiful and it will be an incredible day.

"I hope to win many titles, which is why I have come to this great club. It is what the club represents, it has a very rich history. I'm looking forward to meeting everyone at the club.

"I just came from vacation and now it's time to refocus. I want to start the season well and be totally focused here. I will try to adapt as quickly as possible."

What will Depay bring to Barcelona?

The 27-year-old Dutchman endured a tough time at Manchester United when making another high-profile move back in 2015.

He has, however, matured and developed since then and hit 76 goals through 178 appearances during a four-and-a-half-year stint at Lyon.

Depay has been transformed from a tricky winger into a prolific frontman - for club and country - and sees those qualities slotting seamlessly into the Barca fold under fellow countryman Ronald Koeman.

He added: "I love playing attacking football and being creative on the field, generating chances, assists and goals. Barca's style of play is perfect for me. I'm very happy."

Depay went on to say of working with Koeman, who previously coached him on an international stage: "I have made great strides with him, especially in the national team, being important in the team.

"It gave me a lot of confidence and it also helped me when I was injured. He gave me a lot of support and insisted on coming here and signing for the best club in the world.

"I am very happy that he is here and I am ready to fight for him."

