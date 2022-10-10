Dennis, Aurier and Kouyate: How the Africans fared without Awoniyi as Nottingham Forest hold Aston Villa

Emmanuel Dennis, Serge Aurier and Cheikhou Kouyate were in action as Nottingham Forest recorded a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at City Ground.

The Africans named in Forest XI

Dennis nets maiden Forest goal

Awoniyi & Boly unused substitutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds ended their five-match losing streak in the English elite division with a home draw against Steven Gerrard’s men. Fuelled an impressive start at City Ground, Steve Cooper’s men took a 15th-minute lead through Dennis - who headed Morgan Gibbs-White’s free-kick past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. That lead lasted for only seven minutes as the visitors levelled matters courtesy of Ashley Young. Both teams came out stronger in the second half, albeit, the encounter ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

HOW DID DENNIS TURN UP? The former Watford striker formed a fine partnership with Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson – little wonder he ended his wait for a Forest goal. Judging by statistics, the Nigeria international put up a fine shift before he was replaced by Sam Surridge in the 71st minute. Interestingly, he accounted for just one shot – which ended up in the net – while he accounted for one key pass, and won three aerials. Furthermore, he made 35 touches, 17 passes and a passing accuracy of 47.1 per cent. Knowing the qualities he possesses, the 24-year-old was fouled thrice and dispossessed on two occasions.

WHAT WAS AURIER’S CONTRIBUTION? Starting his league game of the 2022-23 campaign, the Ivorian was impressive per defensive showing, He accounted for two interceptions, three clearances, and one blocked shot while committing just a foul that got him booked by referee Anthony Taylor. On the attacking side of life, he contributed one key pass, and one cross with 26 passes and an impressive 92.3 passing accuracy to his credit.

DID KOUYATE FARE BETTER? The Senegal international played from start to finish and held sway in Forest’s midfield alongside Ryan Yates and Remo Freuler. Stats showed he mustered two shots on target, was fouled once and dispossessed twice. He helped the hosts’ backline and made three top tackles, one interception, one clearance and one blocked shot.

WHAT ELSE? Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi and Cote d’Ivoire’s Willy Boly were unused substitutes by manager Cooper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forest, as a result of this draw, moved from the base of the log to 19th, while Aston Villa are climbed to fourth on the table, while Wolverhampton Wanderers are 16th after accruing nine points from nine matches played so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Nottingham Forest have conceded more goals from outside the box (10) than any other side in the Premier League this season and have become the first side in the competition’s history to concede a goal from outside the box in seven successive matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? The trio are expected to feature when Cooper’s men visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league outing.