Eriksen stable after collapse on pitch during Euro 2020 match as Denmark vs Finland suspended

The Inter midfielder went to ground during the match with Finland in Copenhagen, sparking immediate concern

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during his country's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

The Inter star went down during the opening half of the Group B match and required extensive medical attention on the pitch.

His Danish team-mates and supporters in the ground were visibly distressed during what appeared to be a serious medical situation. After Eriksen was taken to the hospital, UEFA sent out word that he'd been "stablilised."

What was said?

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

What happened?

Play came to a halt just before half-time as Eriksen, without any players around him, dropped to the ground.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately blew his whistle and brought proceedings to a halt. Denmark and Finland immediately called for the medical staff, who raced onto the pitch to administer treatment.

His Danish team-mates formed a shield around him as the medics provided treatment, before white sheets were held up around him to provide privacy.

Following several minutes of on-field treatment, UEFA confirmed the match has been suspended.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Eriksen was eventually removed from the ground on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Eriksen's career

The 29-year-old came up through Ajax's famed academy before going on to become a star for the Dutch giants.

Eriksen's exploits in the Netherlands earned him a move to Tottenham in 2013, where he would go on to become one of the north London club's top players.

After six and a half seasons with Spurs, Eriksen moved to Inter in January 2020.

Eriksen took some time before becoming a key figure in Milan, but was a major part of Antonio Conte's 2020-21 Serie A title-winners.