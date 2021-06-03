Dembele in 'no rush' to make Barcelona contract call despite summer transfer talk

The France international forward is only tied to terms through to 2022 and efforts are being made to put an extension in place

Ousmane Dembele is in "no rush" to make a decision on his future at Barcelona despite the Liga giants being keen to put a contract extension in place with the World Cup winner.

The France international forward is only tied to terms through to 2022, putting those at Camp Nou in a difficult position as another transfer window approaches.

A summer switch has been mooted for Dembele, with the Blaugrana unable to run the risk of seeing a valuable asset enter the final 12 months of his deal, but discussions are being held regarding a new deal.

Dembele is not about to put pen to paper any time soon, but he is not about to make a push for the exits either.

The 24-year-old has told L'Equipe when quizzed on the contract talks in Catalunya: "I don't know, we will see.

"We will meet with Barca. I still have time, there's no rush [for me] or for them, we will see what happens.

"Firstly, I am completely focused on the European Championships with France and then I will go on holiday. It has been a long season."

While Dembele is in no hurry to make a definitive call on is future, Barca are eager to know where they stand.

They are also waiting on a big decision from club captain Lionel Messi, with the Argentine still heading towards free agency.

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to prolong his association with the Blaugrana, but contract issues are proving to be an unwelcome distraction for all concerned.

Dembele added on Messi: "We get on very well. I am next to him in the dressing room. He's a good guy, a leader, he's open, talks a lot. I have got on well with him from the first day.

"There's no pressure playing with him, he gives a lot of advice on the pitch."

