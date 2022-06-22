Dembele contract at Barcelona expires in just one week as Xavi makes last-gasp plea to make him stay

The Frenchman's deal at Camp Nou ends on June 30, although his manager has asked the board for one final push over a renewal

The protracted saga of whether Ousmane Dembele will sign a new contract at Barcelona is fast approaching a conclusion - with still no deal in sight.

Dembele's deal at Camp Nou ends on June 30, and he has not yet signed an extension to make it ever more likely he is to become a free agent.

Barcelona head coach Xavi still sees the Frenchman as a key player as the clock ticks down to him leaving, and is making final plea to player and board to get him signed on to a new contract.

Will Dembele sign a new contract at Barcelona?

The question still remains open after months of back and forth, but GOAL has learned that Xavi is insistent that Dembele be given a contract offer he is willing to sign.

The Catalan coach is aware of how slowly talks have been advancing, to the extent that Dembele now has only days left before he is no longer a Barca player.

The Liga side are eyeing replacement options should Dembele walk away, with Leeds star Raphinha a top target. Angel Di Maria, who has left PSG as a free agent, is also being considered.

How have Barcelona allowed this situation to happen?

Dembele's deal has been left to slide this long after injuries and lack of minutes under Ronald Koeman and other former Barca bosses made it at one stage look inevitable that he would move on.

Xavi, however, is doing his utmost to get Dembele to stay - but it may now be too late.

Dembele does not have any direct alternative offers on the table, although Chelsea and PSG are among the clubs linked with a move.

What have the Dembele camp had to say?

Speaking at the end of May, Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko, told GOAL: "Ousmane's future remains open and we are not going to enter into endless speculation.

"When the time is right, Ousmane will take the best option. We are and have always been very respectful of all the clubs and we will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

"When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

