Dele-Bashiru: Confidence is high at Reading but we can keep improving

Tom Dele-Bashiru has charged his Watford teammates to keep improving ahead of their Championship home fixture against Barnsley on Saturday.

The Nigeria youth star played a role in Veljko Paunovic’s side's rise to 10th spot in the league table after gathering 16 points from 11 matches.

A few weeks ago, the 22-year-old - who is on a season-long loan from Watford - opened his goal account in the second division with a brace in Reading's 3-1 thrashing of Peterborough United.

After getting a rest with the international break, Dele-Bashiru wants the Royals’ to build on their last win over Cardiff City with improvements in every aspect of their game.

“It’s been good to get some rest in, recover and recuperate, but now I’m just eager to get going and start playing again,” the Nigeria midfielder told his club’s website.

“I think we’re just slowly upping our levels; we ended the last block of games really well with a win over Cardiff, and we just need to keep improving.

“Defensively we can still do better, equally we need to attack more. We’re still gelling as a team, and we’ll keep working.

“The mood has been great, the confidence is coming back amongst the boys, the players who’ve come in, they’ve really helped, and confidence is high.

“I’m loving my time here so far, everyone has been very welcoming, we have a good group, people are always free to talk and I’m really enjoying it.”

Reading host Barnsley on Saturday but Dele-Bashiru is wary of their visitors' threats despite their league position.

Barnsley have only secured just a win in the Championship in this campaign and they occupy the 22nd spot with eight points after 11 matches.

“They definitely possess quality. We’re going to respect everyone, but fear nobody. We’ll have our game plan and I’m sure we’ll execute it well,” he continued.

“Our fans are great, every home game so far, they’ve been very loud and supportive. They keep us going and I think since the first international break they’ve really helped us and pushed us forward to good results.”