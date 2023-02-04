Declan Rice fee would blow Enzo Fernandez transfer 'out of the water' - Moyes

Declan Rice's transfer fee will blow the £106 million British record that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez "out of the water," claims David Moyes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rice has been linked with a big money move away from West Ham in the summer transfer window as many of England's top teams are reported to be interested in him. Moyes is convinced that any suitors will have to pay a huge price for the midfielder, much more than the fee Chelsea handed over to Benfica to land Fernandez in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham," the West Ham manager said. "There's a lot of talk about it and when you see what's going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that's for sure, when it comes around."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are said to be the favourites to sign Rice, 24, this summer, but Manchester United have also been linked, while Chelsea were previously listed as one of the teams eager to land the West Ham captain.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICE? The England international will likely come up against Fernandez on February 11 when West Ham take on Chelsea in the Premier League.