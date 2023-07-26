'You don't really know anything' - Declan Rice claims Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made an immediate impact on his football brain

Declan Rice praises Mikel Arteta's impact on his football brain after joining Arsenal from West Ham for a club-record fee.

Rice impressed by Arteta's coaching

Arteta's technical approach influences Rice

Rice eager to improve and adapt

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's latest signing has spoken highly of manager Arteta since his move from West Ham United for a club-record fee. Rice featured in Arsenal's pre-season friendlies, experiencing Arteta's coaching firsthand. The Spanish tactician, known for his technical approach, has already influenced Rice's perspective on football, leading him to realise there's more to learn and adapt to.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rice spoke during an interview with Sky Sports: “It’s crazy. I’m already seeing football in a completely different way. You think you know football growing up and when you play, but when you meet managers like Mikel, you realise you don’t really know anything. Of course, the way I played at West Ham is completely different to the way Mikel plays, so it’s gonna take some time to adapt. I’m really eager to learn, to improve, to ask questions..”

“Hopefully, once all that starts to click, Arsenal will be amazing and of course, I wanna go up a few levels which I know I can.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta's experience as a former player, including his time at Barcelona and Arsenal, has allowed him to bring a unique perspective to his coaching. His emphasis on technical ability and his ability to see the game differently has made a profound impact on Rice's footballing mindset.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RICE? Rice is determined to improve and adapt to Arteta's playing style at Arsenal. As the season progresses, Rice will aim to elevate his game and contribute to Arsenal's success on the pitch under Arteta's guidance.