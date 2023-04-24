Debate: Is Mauricio Pochettino the right man to lead Chelsea forward?

Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager following an exhaustive search.
His links to Tottenham and ill-fated spell at Paris Saint-Germain make him a somewhat controversial choice, although the Blues hierarchy have been encouraged by the reception of the fanbase to the news thus far.
But, given how things stagnated at Spurs and his arguable failure to control the big egos at PSG, is he the right man for the job at struggling Chelsea?
