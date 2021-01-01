De Gea ‘trying to be a leader’ for Man Utd as Spaniard eyes second Premier League title

The experienced goalkeeper tasted top-flight glory back in 2013 and is looking to replicate that success under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

David de Gea is “trying to be a leader” at Manchester United, with the Spanish goalkeeper setting his sights on a second Premier League title.

The 30-year-old was involved in the Red Devils’ last top-flight triumph when he formed part of a successful 2012-13 campaign, with Sir Alex Ferguson heading into retirement after adding another medal to his remarkable collection.

United have slipped a long way off the pace since then, while plenty of questions have been asked of De Gea’s future, but a trophy-winning circle could be completed in 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has guided the Red Devils back to the top of the table, with the potential there for an eight-year wait for domestic dominance to be brought to a close.

De Gea knows what is required to get over that line and will be doing all he can alongside experienced colleagues to deliver on expectations for a demanding fan base.

He has told United Review: “I’m trying to lead and be a leader. The young lads might look at me and see I have been here a long time, and played a lot of games, and I think the most important thing is to show your experience on the pitch and in the games by trying to help the team.

“I try to make big saves in the games and train hard as well. Training is very important too and always to give your all.

“I have the experience of winning big titles here. I know the feeling of winning things and, this year, we have an opportunity to win a trophy and we cannot miss big chances.

“If the chance is there we have to go for it and fight until the last game to win. I’m trying to give some advice to the young lads and I try to give 100 per cent in every training session and every game to show them that ‘come on, we have to be 100 per cent every day and fight for everything’.”

De Gea sees everyone at Old Trafford pulling in the same direction, with there no dented egos in a star-studded squad as some seasoned performers have to make do with cheerleading roles in the stands.

“The whole team is ready to play and give everything, that’s the most important thing,” De Gea added.

“Everyone is ready to play or to be on the bench or to be in the stands – we are all together. That makes the difference. We feel and hear the others from the bench and the stands, especially without the fans.



”For example, the other day against Fulham, I could hear Granty [Lee Grant] from the stands shouting ‘well done, Dave!’ It was great to have him cheering the team and helping the team, like everyone does.

“The most important thing is the team, not just one player or two players, the whole team is what makes us strong.”

The Red Devils will be back in action on Wednesday when, fresh from seeing off Liverpool to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, they take in a home date with Sheffield United.