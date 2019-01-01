De Gea signed new Man Utd deal in order to land more trophies

David de Gea admits he committed to a new contract at Manchester United because he wants to help the club land "more trophies".

The Spanish goalkeeper is one of few players still on the books at Old Trafford to have tasted Premier League title glory.

Further successes have been enjoyed since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, but not as many as the Red Devils had hoped.

De Gea has added FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League medals to his collection, with the intention being to land further major honours in the future.

He has signed terms through to 2023, with there a confidence on his part that United – despite their current struggles for consistency – can become contenders for top prizes once again.

“It’s a real pleasure to be able to keep playing for more seasons with this club and here’s hoping it’s not just more derbies and more games to come, but also more trophies, because that’s what we are all fighting for,” De Gea told the club’s official website.

United are still in contention for Carabao Cup, Europa League and FA Cup glory this season, while a top-four finish in the Premier League is there to be shot at.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made hard work of that quest so far, but did see off Tottenham in their most recent outing and are in buoyant mood heading towards a derby date with Manchester City on Saturday.

De Gea said of that trip to the Etihad Stadium: “It’s always a special fixture.

“It’s a derby game, against a top side who have a clear way of playing and like to knock the ball around.

“With all their pressure you have to be very good defensively. As I say, it’s always a special game and I can’t wait for the game to come around.

“I’m keen to try and put in a good performance so we can go away with the three points which would be really great for us.”

De Gea has savoured derby successes in the past, claiming 3-2 wins away from home in 2012 and 2018, and believes the class of 2019-20 are capable of overcoming the Blues once again.

He added: “I have lots of good memories.

“One or two others not quite so good, but they are always entertaining games to be a part of, full of excitement and tension, tons of commitment and there is always something special happens in these games.

“Let’s hope that on this occasion the three points stay with us.”