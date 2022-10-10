Will De Gea get a new Man Utd contract? Goalkeeper wants to stay at Old Trafford for 'more years' as he enters final months of current deal

David de Gea is hoping to earn another new contract at Manchester United, but it remains to be seen whether fresh terms will be tabled.

Into final year of current deal

Extension option could be triggered

Fresh terms may be presented

WHAT HAPPENED? The long-serving Spain international goalkeeper has entered the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, although a 12-month extension option could be triggered. It may be that a new offer is put to the four-time Player of the Year at Old Trafford, with De Gea having been a model of consistency across much of his 11 years in English football.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Gea told BT Sport when quizzed on his future after United’s 2-1 Premier League victory away at Everton: “I'm just very focused on the games helping the team as much as I can. Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so let's see what happens in the future. I'm really, really happy here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and formed part of a title-winning squad under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012-13, with the 31-year-old shot-stopper now just two games away from reaching 500 in total for the Red Devils.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? At Everton, United won their 100th Premier League game having conceded the first goal of the game - the most such victories in the competition’s history.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? Erik ten Hag’s side will be in Europa League action against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, before then playing host to in-form Newcastle in the Premier League next weekend.