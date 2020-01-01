'De Gea hasn't become a bad goalkeeper overnight!' - Critics 'quick to forget' Man Utd No 1's past heroics, says Parker

The former Red Devil has jumped to the defence of the under-fire shot-stopper in the wake of another nightmare display between the sticks

David De Gea "hasn't suddenly become a bad goalkeeper overnight", according to Paul Parker, who says critics have been too "quick to forget" about the Manchester United No 1's past heroics.

De Gea did not cover himself in glory as United suffered their first defeat in 20 matches at the hands of Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Spain international allowed an Olivier Giroud effort to slip past him at his near post just before the interval, before fumbling a weak long-range effort from Mason Mount into the net moments after the restart.

The Red Devils went on to lose the game 3-1, and calls for De Gea to be stripped of his starting place have been widespread in the wake of another sub-par performance.

However, despite the fact that the 29-year-old's lapses in concentration have also cost United in Premier League fixtures against Watford, Everton and Tottenham this season, Solskjaer's faith in his first-choice shot-stopper has never wavered.

The Norwegian boss attempted to play down De Gea's latest error-strewn display following the final whistle at Wembley, but did admit that he was at fault for the second goal.

Solskjaer also insisted that no one is guaranteed a place in his starting XI, with Sergio Romero waiting in the wings and Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson due to return to Old Trafford this summer.

Parker doesn't think United should consider dropping De Gea just yet though, as he believes that there are more pressing issues to worry about in other key areas of the pitch.

“He hasn’t suddenly become a bad goalkeeper keeper overnight,” the former United defender told Talksport. “I just remember the times when after United were out of the Champions League for two years, there was that season where he did brilliantly.

“He got United back in the Champions League and then he got Manchester United to the Europa League final with some unbelievable saves, he got United and Mourinho out of jail on so many occasions leading up to that final.

“It just seems like people are quick to forget about all he’s done when Manchester United were struggling with poor players and poor management and he got them out of jail, but everyone’s quick to jump on him.”

Parker went on to express doubt over Henderson's credentials amid talk of him replacing De Gea, adding: “The thing with Henderson is he’s doing great with Sheffield United, but to come back to Manchester United suddenly and throw him in, it’s a big ask.

“He’s done well with Sheffield United and I’m sure when Chris Wilder saw that result and saw what’s happened with De Gea he’s probably had a heart attack, because he’s suddenly thinking United are going to want Henderson back in goal - but can he go and play for Manchester United in the same fashion he does for Sheffield United? I think that’s a big ask in that situation.

“You’re talking about two different clubs in terms of what’s expected of him being a Manchester United player and goalkeeper.”