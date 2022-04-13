De Bruyne raises Man City alarm bells after coming off against Atletico

Manchester City will be paying close attention to the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne following the inspirational midfielder's withdrawal in the second half of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

De Bruyne came off just after the hour mark with City struggling to defend their slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in the Wanda Metropolitano.

His club will hope he has escaped serious injury as they hope to continue fighting on multiple fronts in the final months of the 2021-22 season.

De Bruyne down

The Belgian pulled up in discomfort while on the run during the second half of the quarter-final second leg, just as Atletico began to push forward in their search for an equaliser.

He was unable to continue, and limped off as Raheem Sterling was brought in to replace him.

Further injury concern

City were dealt a further blow minutes later when full-back Kyle Walker left the action due to injury.

Walker had clashed with Renan Lodi and despite receiving treatment was ultimately obliged to leave the field, replaced by Nathan Ake.

Now Pep Guardiola will hope neither of his key first-teamers has sustained lasting damage with a huge match on the horizon.

On Saturday City take on Liverpool in the semi final of the FA Cup, just a week after the Premier League high-fliers shared the points in an enthralling 2-2 that left the former at the top of the table by a single point.

