De Bruyne puts six-month timescale on injury recovery as Man City & Belgium star plays through pain

The classy playmaker is back in competitive action at Euro 2020, but admits it is going to be a while before he is back to full health

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that it will take up to six months for him to fully recover from facial injuries suffered in a Champions League final outing for Manchester City against Chelsea.

The Belgium international, who has made a return to competitive action at Euro 2020, fractured his nose and eye socket after clashing with Antonio Rudiger in Porto.

Minor surgery was required for the 29-year-old, allowing him to get back out onto the pitch, but he is playing through pain and will continue to do so for some time yet.

What has been said?

De Bruyne told reporters after netting a match-winning goal for Belgium in a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday: "I don't feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist.

"My nerve is very badly affected, which could take six months. It's not a comfortable feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play.

"The last two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries. After that fracture in the nose and eye socket, it was a bit of a wait.

"But luckily I came back in the fastest way. There was very good intensity for half an hour, [against Denmark] then I felt it. But I'm glad I was able to play."

The bigger picture

De Bruyne is delighted to have returned to action, but admits that he is yet to regain full confidence on the pitch as he looks to put Belgium in contention for major international glory.

He added: "My performance was OK.

"In the duels I am sometimes afraid to put my head in it, but that's normal.

"I'm glad I could help the team, but am I ready to play 90 minutes? No idea.

"We have to wait and see how my body reacts and then we'll see after Finland. We are already qualified, so we can see how my body reacts."

Belgium will be back in action against Finland on Monday, with Roberto Martinez's side already assured of progress out of Group B and into the last 16.

