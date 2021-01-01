De Bruyne left with fractured nose and eye socket after Man City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea

The Belgian midfielder had to come off early in the second half of the all-English showpiece after being impeded by Antonio Rudiger

Kevin De Bruyne has been diagnosed with a fractured nose and eye socket after being withdrawn early from Manchester City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

De Bruyne was body-checked by Antonio Rudiger after attempting a give-and-go with Riyad Mahrez early in the second half, and eventually had to leave the pitch after being assessed by City's medical staff.

The Belgian midfielder, who was left with a visibly swollen eye, couldn't contain his emotions as he made his way down the tunnel, with Pep Guardiola's men ultimately going on to lose 1-0 at Estadio Do Dragao in his absence.

What's been said?

De Bruyne has revealed the full extent of his injuries via social media, telling his followers on Twitter: "Hi guys, just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture.

"I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."

De Bruyne injury compounds City's misery

City were favourites heading into the final after wrapping up their third Premier League title under Guardiola in comfortable fashion, but the Spaniard raised more than a few eyebrows by opting to leave out defensive midfield duo Rodri and Fernandinho.

That decision proved costly as the Manchester outfit were overrun in the middle of the park, with Timo Werner guilty of missing two gilt-edge chances before Kai Havertz slotted home the opening goal in the 42nd minute.

De Bruyne toiled in vain to try and spark City into life, but his night was cut short midway through the second period after his collision with Rudiger.

Guardiola subsequently brought on Fernandinho and threw Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero upfront, but the Blues managed to stand firm at the back and clinch the second European Cup success in their history.

De Bruyne's fitness woes in 2020-21

De Bruyne could now be a doubt for Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign depending on how his recovery goes, having struggled with niggling fitness issues throughout his latest campaign at City.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old sat out 11 games in all competitions due to injury, but still managed to rack up 40 appearances for the club in total, scoring 10 goals and laying on 18 assists.

De Bruyne will now likely be unavailable for Belgium's warm-up games against Greece and Croatia over the next eight days, with Roberto Martinez's side set to open their European Championship group stage schedule with a clash against Russia on June 12.

Further reading