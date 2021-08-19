De Bruyne, Jorginho & Kante nominated for UEFA Player of the Year award
UEFA has confirmed the nominees for the Player of the Year award, with Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante having been joined by Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne on the list.
Barcelona trio Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas have all been nominated for the UEFA Women's Player of the Year, while Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto Mancini are the three Coach of the Year nominees.
As for the Women's Coach of the Year, Lluis Cortes, Peter Gerharsson and Emma Hayes are all in the running for the award.
