De Bruyne equals Henry's assist record in convincing Man City victory

Kevin De Bruyne has matched Thierry Henry's Premier League record for most assists in a single season.

The Belgium star went into Sunday's clash against Norwich City needing just one more to meet the mark set by Arsenal's legend.

And that assist, his 20th of 2019-20, came in the final minutes for Gabriel Jesus as Manchester City ran out 5-0 winners over already relegated Norwich City.

