Davies thankful for 'amazing' World XI selection but admits 'there are attributes of my game I can fix'

The Bayern Munich left-back was flattered to be included in the prestigious line-up, but still feels he has plenty of room to improve

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is thankful for his "amazing" selection in the FIFA Best World XI, but admits "there are attributes of my game I can fix".

Canada international Davies on Thursday became the first North American player to be included in the FIFPRO World XI, having played a key role in Bayern's run to the treble last season.

The 20-year-old contributed three goals and ten assists in 46 outings, with his most notable display coming in the 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Davies completed a four-man defence alongside Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos after the final vote in Zurich, capping his meteoric rise to prominence since moving to Allianz Arena from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

The young left-back says he is honoured by the acknowledgement from fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains, but still feels he has plenty to work on before becoming a complete defender.

"It means a lot," Davies told Bundesliga.com. "Obviously from a personal standpoint, for myself, there are attributes of my game that I can fix. There are other left-backs in the world that are better than me at some attributes but being able to consider myself as one of the best left-backs is amazing."

The Canadian also saw Robert Lewandowski win FIFA's Best Men's Player award and Manuel Neuer scoop the goalkeeping equivalent, and he is delighted to have the opportunity to learn from the Bayern duo on a daily basis.

"I'm learning from these two experienced players," he said. "Lewandowski, the best player in the world right now. It's amazing to learn from him, getting feedback from him. Manuel Neuer, a top keeper.

"You can't take anything away from these guys. I just soak everything in and learn from them."

Davies' latest outing for Bayern came in a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, which ensured that Hansi Flick's side leapfrogged their opponents into first place in the Bundesliga standings.

"They were pressing us high but we knew that we had to stay patient during the first half," the Bayern star said of a game which saw Lewandowski hit another brace for the visitors. The second half we started attacking more and more, and I'm happy that 'Lewangoalski' can put one in again."