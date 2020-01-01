Davies gives Bayern Munich injury scare as Canada star limps off vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The 19-year-old went down off the ball inside three minutes of his side' Bundesliga game on Saturday

Bayern Munich have been hit with an injury scare over Alphonso Davies after the Canada star was forced off in the opening minutes of their Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Davies appeared to roll his right ankle while running without the ball, and without being tackled by an opposition player.

The 19-year-old left-back was replaced by Lucas Hernandez in the third minute, and was helped off the pitch by two members of Bayern's backroom staff.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick now faces a nervous wait to determine the severity of the injury.

