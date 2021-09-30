Davids and Ncikazi respond to Orlando Pirates permanent coaching job possibility

Orlando Pirates co-interim coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi are not eyeing permanent positions at the Houghton-based giants.

This is according to Davids with the duo having taken charge of the Buccaneers following Josef Zinnbauer's sudden resignation last month.

The duo then guided Pirates to a four-match unbeaten run following the German tactician's departure, but that run was ended by Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

Davids explained that they share responsibilities at training and during matches as he opened up about their working relationship.

“Coach Mandla and I run all the aspects of the football side together," Davids said on Sowetan

"We are in charge of the training, decision-making and substitutions. Honestly, coach Mandla and I are not looking at the titles or the permanent positions."



The two local mentors took charge of PSL clubs as permanent head coaches before they moved to Pirates where they have served as assistant coaches.

Davids, who was in charge of Maritzburg United between July 2017 and December 2018, indicated that they are just taking it one game at a time.

“We are looking at the next game and prefer to take it game by game," the 2018 Nedbank Cup final-losing coach added.

"We want to improve the team and take it to the next level. We do not discuss the permanent job possibilities."

Ncikazi also had a spell as the Maritzburg head coach and he went on to steer Lamontville Golden Arrows to their highest finish in the PSL as they finished fourth last season.

The duo will look to ensure that the Buccaneers return to winning ways when they lock horns with Cape Town City in a PSL encounter in the Mother City on Saturday.

City will be in buoyant mood having secured their place in this season's MTN8 final after thumping Swallows FC 4-0 in the semi-final second-leg match on Wednesday.