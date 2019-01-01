David Villa announces his retirement after purchasing USL club

The Spanish attacker will hang up his boots at the end of the season in Japan

Former Barcelona star David Villa has confirmed his plans to retire once the current J-League season finishes.

The 37-year-old has been playing for Japanese side Vissel Kobe this year with three league matches remaining before an Emperor's Cup semi-final in late December.

Villa's career has spanned 19 years and began in Spain with Sporting Gijon before subsequent moves to Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

After spending most his club career in his homeland, Villa then ventured to New York City in 2015, where he spent four seasons before joining Kobe earlier this year.

The attacker has scored 12 times and contributed two assists across 26 appearances with the club currently 10th in the J-League.

Across his club career, Villa claimed three La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and won the Champions League in 2011 with Barcelona.

Internationally, the Spaniard represented his country 98 times winning Euro 2008 before also lifting the World Cup two years later.

