David Silva crashes Real Sociedad website as ex-Man City star's shock return to Spain confirmed

The 34-year-old returns to Spain after a decade in the Premier League with Manchester City

Real Sociedad have confirmed the shock signing of former Manchester City midfielder David Silva on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal through to the summer of 2022.

Such was the surprise at the move, Real Sociedad's website crashed shortly after the transfer was confirmed.

Serie A side Lazio were believed to be frontrunners for his signature, but the former Spain international has instead decided to return to La Liga a decade after he left Valencia for Manchester City.

He will wear the number 21 shirt at the Anoeta Stadium, which was worn by Norway international Martin Odegaard during his loan spell at Real Madrid last season.

Widely considered one of their greatest ever players, Silva won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields during his time in a City shirt.

Earlier on Monday they announced intention to honour the midfielder with a statue outside Etihad Stadium. They will also dedicate a training pitch with a bespoke mosaic to Silva at their City Football Academy.

More to follow.