The best team news you'll read all year! David Brooks in Bournemouth squad to face Liverpool for first time in 525 days after beating cancer

There was delight all round as Bournemouth's teamsheet featured David Brooks for the first time in 525 days, with the Cherries taking on Liverpool.

First appearance since September 2021

Battled back from cancer diagnosis

Makes bench against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Brooks was named on the Cherries' bench for their lunchtime clash with Liverpool. His name on the teamsheet is a heart-warming sight after nearly 18 months on the sidelinse and the winger is sure to draw a huge ovation from both sets of fans if he makes it on to the field at the Vitality Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brooks was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021, interrupting his stellar progress on the south coast after his move from Sheffield United. The illness also cost Brooks the opportunity to go to a World Cup with Wales but after announcing his recovery last year and now back to fitness, things are looking up for the talented 25-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVID BROOKS? Bottom-placed Bournemouth will be hoping Brooks' return helps spark them out of a poor run of form. One win in 10 games has seen Gary O'Neil's men become favourites for relegation but with so many teams bunched at the bottom, a bit of magic from their Welsh wonder may make all the difference.