Will Darwin Nunez play against Real Madrid? Jurgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool forward's fitness ahead of Champions League encounter

Jurgen Klopp says “there is a chance” that Darwin Nunez will be fit enough to figure in Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan striker was forced off just before the hour mark in the Reds’ last Premier League outing against Newcastle – having previously registered his 11th goal of the season in that contest. There were fears that the energetic forward could be ruled out for some time with a muscle complaint, but Klopp has hinted at the 23-year-old figuring in his plans for a round of 16 first-leg encounter with Real at Anfield on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters when asked for an update on Nunez: “There is a chance. We have to see how he is today. When we know that we will make a decision.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool will be seeking revenge of sorts when finding themselves reunited with Real, with the Liga heavyweights having dashed their Champions League dreams in the 2022 final. Vinicius Junior netted the only goal of that game - taking him to three in three against the Reds – and Klopp added when asked if he has special plans for the Brazilian winger: “You try to deny passes to them but the problem we have is if you can defend Vinicius properly, then there's [Karim] Benzema or Rodrygo or whoever. Then there's [Luka] Modric. They have world-class players, you have to defend them collectively.”

WHAT NEXT? Klopp maintains that Liverpool should have prevailed in a European encounter with Real at Stade de France in May 2022 and says it is not “impossible” to contain the Blancos’ threat, with his side starting to look more like their usual selves after experiencing a testing time in the current campaign.