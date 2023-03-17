Darwin Nunez INJURED! Another blow for Liverpool as striker withdraws from Uruguay squad forcing La Celeste to pay $20,000 fine

- Nunez out of Uruguay squad
- Has suffered ankle injury
- More problems for Jurgen Klopp
WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have been hit with another blow as Uruguay have announced Nunez has withdrawn from their international squad and been replaced by Jonathan Rodriguez. The Uruguayan Football Association must now pay a fine of $20,000 as they had promised to bring 15 players who played at World Cup 2022 to Asia for friendlies against Japan and South Korea, as reported by Futbol.com. Nunez has been sidelined with a "deep cut to the ankle" sustained in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.
🏆 TOP STORY: Champions League draw in full
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who will win the Champions League?
🚨 MUST READ: Why Barcelona are an embarrassment
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the injury to Nunez is not too serious as his team face a battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League. The Reds are six points behind Tottenham in fourth but do have a game in hand on Antonio Conte's side. Nunez has been a regular starter for Klopp, scoring eight goals and contributing three assists in the Premier League this season after arriving from Benfica.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? Liverpool return to action after the international break against Manchester City in the Premier League.