Darlin Yongwa: Lorient sign Cameroon prospect from Niort

Having impressed during his time at the Ligue Two outfit, the Cameroonian will now continue his career in Ligue 1

FC Lorient have confirmed the signing of Darlin Yongwa from Niort FC.

The 21-year-old has been handed a four-year contract that will keep him at the Stade du Moustoir until the summer of 2026.

“FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the signing of Darlin Yongwa (21), the left-back of Chamois Niortais, for the next four seasons,” a statement from the club read.

“Trained in the football section of the Brasseries du Cameroon, Darlin Yongwa joined the France and Niort, a Ligue 2 club, in 2019.

“During three seasons in the Deux-Sevres, he played 73 times in the Niortais jersey and delivered four assists.”

Left-back Yongwa began his career at Cameroonian academy EFBC and after showing promise in the squad, he was signed by Niort in 2019.

He made his professional debut for the Chamois in a 2–2 Ligue 2 tie with AJ Auxerre on July 27, 2019.

With this move, he joins the likes of Vincent Aboubakar as Cameroonians who have featured for the French elite division outfit.

In his first interview, he revelled in his move to Lorient: "To be able to play one day in Ligue 1 was necessarily a dream for me when I arrived in France,” he told the club website.

“My three great seasons at Niort allow me today to join an ambitious club like FC Lorient.

“So, I'm very proud to be involved with this training. I intend to take up this challenge with great ambition and humility to continue my progress.

“I know that a player like Vincent Aboubakar has worn these colours successfully and that motivates me enormously."

The club’s sporting director Christophe Le Roux explained what the transfer means for the Stade du Moustoir side.

"Darlin is a toned left-back and strong on his supports. Equipped with beautiful athletic qualities, he is lively, fast and is able to repeat efforts,” he said.

“We have been following him for some time and knew that the competition was strong on him.

“We are pleased with his choice and the confidence he has placed in the FC Lorient project."

Yongwa becomes the eighth African in the Merlucciidaes’ squad.

The other are Jeremy Morel (Madagascar), Innocent Bonke (Nigeria), Terem Moffi (Nigeria), Ibrahima Kone (Mali), Stephane Diarra (Cote d'Ivoire), Sambou Soumano (Senegal) and Dango Outtara (Burkina Faso).