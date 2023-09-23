WATCH: Leeds United boss Daniel Farke goes viral for outrageously good first touch during 3-0 win over Watford

It wasn't just Leeds United's players who brought joy to the fans during their win against Watford as boss Daniel Farke showed off his first touch.

Leeds win 3-0

Farke shows off outrageous touch

Fans applaud German coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds secured a convincing 3-0 win over Watford, with Joel Piroe, Sam Byram, and Jaidon Anthony scoring the goals that earned them three points. The German manager also demonstrated his skills on the touchline, getting the fans off their seats. At a particular moment in the match, the ball came toward Farke. Instead of simply catching it or evading it like most would, he showcased his remarkable first touch by controlling the ball expertly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For Farke, it was like revisiting the past, as he used to play as a forward in his home country of Germany before transitioning to a managerial role. The first touch on the sideline prompted an enthusiastic response from the crowd, who were already enjoying the action on the field, and many stood up to applaud the 46-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Farke's men will next be in action against Southampton at the Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday, September 30.