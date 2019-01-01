Daniel Bennett vows to play on despite advanced age

One of the SPL's (Singapore Premier League) most loyal servant, Daniel Bennett has vowed to play on despite his advanced age of 41.

In a recent interview with local media, TNP, Bennett, who holds the record for most appearances for the Singapore national team, will be 42 years old and has mentioned he has no plans of retirement.

The evergreen defender capped off a brilliant season with Tampines Rovers as he helped them clinch the Singapore Cup - while finishing second in the league.

Benett first made his debut on June 18, 1999, in Singapore's top-tier. He made his bow with Balestier Central, who are now known as Balestier Khalsa, in a 1-1 draw against Jurong FC.

It's a remarkable feat that he has kept on playing especially how he continues to be a key figure in the Stags' defence.

It remains unclear if the Stags will offer him a new contract next season but one can be sure that the club will do everything in its power, to keep hold of this model professional.