Damsgaard given €50m price tag but is 'not for sale' as Sampdoria warn off Barcelona & AC Milan

The Danish midfielder has caught the eye at Euro 2020, but his Serie A employers have no interest in discussing a deal

Sampdoria have warned any suitors of Mikkel Damsgaard that the 20-year-old is "not for sale", with Barcelona and AC Milan among those said to be mulling over bids for the €50 million-rated (£43m/$60m) midfielder.

The promising Denmark international has been catching the eye at Euro 2020, with a prominent shop window found in which to display his talents.

His valuation is now said to be soaring, with big-money bids potentially in the pipeline, but his Serie A employers have no intention of listening to offers for a hot prospect.

What has been said?

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero told GR Parlamento: "I don’t know how much he’s worth right now because he is not for sale.

"I am keeping a tight hold of him and we’ll help him to develop, because I want to make a healthy profit at the end of it.

"As far as I am concerned, he is worth somewhere between €30m and €50m. He has talent and he will go far."

The bigger picture

Sampdoria paid just €6.75m (£6m/$8m) to sign Damsgaard from Nordsjaelland in September 2020.

He registered two goals and four assists in 35 Serie A appearances during his debut campaign in Italy.

There is the promise of plenty more to come, with the target found at this summer's Euros in a stunning 4-1 win over Russia - becoming the youngest player to score for his country at a European Championship in the process.

Denmark are through to the quarter-finals of that competition, where they will face the Czech Republic, offering Damsgaard another opportunity to impress an ever-growing fan base.

