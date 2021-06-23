Daka: RB Salzburg confirm imminent exit of Leicester City target

The Zambia striker has been a subject of transfer interest from several European clubs after his fine campaign in the Austrian top-flight last term

RB Salzburg new coach Matthias Jaissle said there is a strong possibility that Patson Daka will leave the club this summer amid reported transfer links to the Premier League.

According to recent reports, the 2017 Caf Youth Player of the Year is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Liverpool but the Foxes are said to be leading the race for his signing.

Last season, Daka enjoyed his best scoring form in the league with 27 goals in 28 matches as Salzburg claimed their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title.

While speculations continue to grow about the 22-year-old’s future at the Red Bull Arena, Jaissle disclosed that there is a high chance Daka ends his four-and-a-half-year stay at the club this transfer window.

"The transfer has not been finalised (sic) yet, but it strongly looks like [Patson] Daka will leave us,” the German coach said, per Leicester Mercury.

Daka has been at Salzburg since he left Zambian club Kafue Celtic in January 2017. He initially joined the Bulls' youth team Liefering on an initial loan.

He made an instant impact in the second-half of the 2016-17 season, scoring two goals in nine games for Liefering and he was given a permanent deal to remain with the Austrian giants.

His stay at the Red Bull Arena has been a successful adventure with four Bundesliga titles, three Austrian Cups amongst other individual laurels.

Daka has three years left on his contract with the Bulls, however, he has not hidden his admiration for Liverpool and La Liga giants Barcelona.

"I've been a Liverpool fan and also a Barcelona fan in Spain,” Daka was quoted by BBC Sport.

Salzburg commenced their training for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, with exactly a month to go before their opening Bundesliga fixture against Sturm Graz.

Daka was not present for the first day of training but his compatriot Enock Mwepu and Cameroon defender Jerome Onguene reported for duty.