Daka: How Leicester City can move up 'crazy' Premier League table

Ther 23-year-old Chipolopolo opened his season account but it was not enough to help the Foxes past the Seagulls

Leicester City forward Patson Daka believes they need character to get themselves out of the poor run of results in the Premier League.

The Foxes suffered their fifth defeat of the season after losing 5-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium.

Despite taking an early lead courtesy of Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho, the Brendan Rodgers-led side failed to build onto the scoreline as they suffered another defeat, to stay at the bottom of the table.

An own goal by Luke Thomas levelled matters for the Seagulls before Moises Caicedo doubled their lead. The Zambian international then pulled Leicester level but three goals courtesy of Leandro Trossard and a double from Alexis Mac Allister ensured Brighton carried the day.

Asked if Leicester have enough quality to pull themselves out of the bottom, Daka told LCFC TV as quoted by the club's official website: "That’s the crazy thing about the Premier League. It’s not good enough to just look good on paper.

"You have to really work hard and you have to take your chances. We need to have the confidence to take the ball and protect the ball. We know what we have to do, we just have to work towards it.

"It’s very disappointing but this is not the time to feel sorry for ourselves. We are in this position and it has to take our character to get out of this situation. It’s only us who can take us out of this position. We have to work hard to find what will help us get out of this situation."

Daka further faulted the heavy defeat to Brighton to his teammates switching off and lacking concentration.

"It was a very disappointing afternoon. We started really well and we thought it was going to be a different result today, but unfortunately, we’ve got another loss. We have to keep on working hard.

"We need to have more self-belief. We can do better together as a team.

"We switched off a bit, we lacked concentration after we scored. We didn’t take care of the ball. We lost the ball in the middle of the park and, before we realised, it was already 1-1. We need more self-belief in taking care of the ball because we have the quality in the team."

Leicester, who have so far managed one point from six matches, will next face Aston Villa at King Power Stadium on Saturday.