The German defender has criticised his team-mate for being "stupid" during the club's 1-0 defeat at Borussia-Park

Borussia Dortmund centre back Mats Hummels says Mahmoud Dahoud "screwed up big time" and can have "no excuses" after his red card against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund slipped to fourth in the Bundesliga standings after losing 1-0 at Borussia-Park on Saturday, with Denis Zakaria netting the winner for Gladbach in the 37th minute of the game.

The visitors went down to ten men shortly after the goal as Dahoud was shown a second yellow card, and they were unable to claw their way back into the game much to Hummels' frustration.

What happened?

Dahoud went into referee Denis Aytekin's book early in the first half but didn't appear to take the warning seriously as he continued to lunge in for tackles.

The 25-year-old was pulled up for another foul five minutes before the interval and ibegan remonstrating with Aytekin, who instantly went back into his pocket to show the midfielder another yellow.

What has been said?

Hummels felt the referee was too rash in giving Dahoud his marching orders, but also criticised Dahoud for walking a tightrope in such a crucial game.

“I think Mo knows he screwed up big time there,” the Dortmund star told Sky Germany post-match. “I hope it never happens again. There is no excuse for it.

“It's stupid to give the referee the chance to make a wrong decision, and that’s what happened here. To send him off for it is wrong in my opinion, but you already have a yellow and then you can’t give the referee the chance to send you off.”

Dahoud's apology

Dahoud took to social media after the match to issue an apology before looking ahead to Dortmund's next future in the Champions League against Sporting CP on Tuesday.

"Disappointed with today's outcome of the game and especially with my dismissal," he wrote on Instagram. "Outnumbered it was difficult for us to come back again. Sorry to the team and the fans! Respectful interaction on and off the pitch is important to me. Now we have to look ahead. We want to show the right reaction on Tuesday."

