Dabda on target as Dinamo-BSUPC crush ABFF U19 16-0

The Cameroonian continued her fine scoring start to the season as maintained their fantastic start to the new campaign

Claudia Dabda was on target as Dinamo-BSUPC thrashed ABFF U19 16-0 in Friday's Belarusian Women's Premier League encounter.

Cameroon's Dabda, who found the back of the net in her side's 6-0 victory over Bobruichanka last week, was handed a starting place against ABFF and she added to her goal tally for the champions.

Dinamo continued from where they left off in a clinical opening day win over the eight-time Belarusian champions last time out, as they consolidated on their fine start, dismantling ABFF ruthlessly.

Dinamo made an enterprising start to the contest when Anastasiya Novikava opened the scoring after just five minutes before Krystsina Tsikhavodava doubled the lead two minutes later.

Karyna Alkhovik added the third for the ruthless hosts in the 11th minute before Viktoryia Valiuk netted the fourth a minute before Dubda made it five for the holders in the 16th minute.

Rampant Dinamo did not relent as they went on to add four more goals before the half-time break, thanks to strikes from Viktoryia Kazakevich, Anastasiya Linnik, Alkhovik and Hanna Pilipenka.

After the break, Pilipenka got the second half underway with the 10th goal of the match just a minute later and Linnik netted the 11th in the 50th minute before Anastasiya's effort 12 minutes later.

Anastasiya Shlapakova netted twice before Darya Stsezhko and Pilipenka's hat-trick to complete the rout at Stadyen Dynama-Juni.



South Africa's Lebogang Ramalepe lasted the duration as well as Cameroon's Dabda, who got her second goal of the season, while South Africa's Rhoda Mulaudzi was an unused sub for Dinamo.

The result keeps Dinamo on the top spot of the Belarusian log, with a huge +22 goal difference, with six points from two matches.

Following the second clinical triumph, Dinamo will seek to continue their good run when they battle Dnepr Mogilev on April 2.