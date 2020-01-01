Curtis Jones signs five-year Liverpool extension

The 19-year-old midfielder has featured on eight occasions this season and his talents have convinced the Reds to retain him until 2025

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones’ progress has been rewarded with a new five-year contract.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on an improved deal at Anfield having impressed manager Jurgen Klopp with his development this season.

The home-grown attacking midfielder, who has been with the club since the age of nine, has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season, scoring twice.

His winning goal against Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield in January, of course, will live in the memory. Jones also scored against Shrewsbury in the fourth round, and captained a young team to victory in the replay.

He also scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round in November, and made his Premier League debut as a substitute in the win over Bournemouth in December.

Jones signed a long-term contract with Liverpool last August, having entered the final year of his deal. But the new, improved terms will see him remain with the club until at least 2025, with Klopp viewing him as part of both the short and long-term future.

On Friday the Reds boss insisted that Jones, as well as fellow hot prospects Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams, would receive Premier League winners medals, even if they fail to play the five league games required to qualify automatically.

All three of those players are currently on two league appearances this season.

“If people don’t understand how important a squad is to win a championship then I cannot help them,” Klopp said.

“If you have no games you should get a medal. If you are the second goalie in a team and you have less games then you should have a medal.

You train five million times over a year and if you don’t train at the highest level you have no chance to win a championship, and somebody decided that you need to have five games to get a medal?

“These boys will get a medal 100 per cent, even if I produce it by myself. They can have my medal. This rule, what is that? We have to win football games, we cannot just give appearances away.

“They deserve a medal and they will get a medal, if not from the Premier League then from me.”