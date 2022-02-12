Crystal Palace star Zaha equals Ameobi and Drogba's Premier League record

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has become the third African star to play 250 Premier League games for a single club in the competition's history.

Zaha featured for Patrick Vieira's side in their goalless draw against Brentford on Saturday to match Didier Drogba and Shola Ameobi's appearance feat.

Drogba played 254 league games during his two stints at Chelsea while Ameobi played 294 Premier League games during his 14-year stay at Newcastle United.

After developing through the club's youth ranks, Zaha returned to Crystal Palace for their top-flight campaign in the 2014-15 season on an initial loan from Manchester United which was made permanent at the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast star has scored 53 goals in 250 Premier League games so far.

However, it was a cagey affair at the Brentford Community Stadium as both teams settled for a share of the spoils after 90 minutes of football.

After completing the most dribbles in the game (four), Zaha made the most attempts on goal for Crystal Palace (two shots) but he could not beat goalkeeper David Raya with his only shot on target.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals in 19 league matches this season for the Eagles who are placed 12th in the league table.

Crystal Palace also had Ghana duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew in their starting XI while Nigeria descent Michael Olise started on the bench and was introduced in the 78th minute.

After settling for back-to-back draws in the Premier League, Zaha will be hoping to inspire Vieira's men to winning ways when they host Chelsea for their next fixture on February 19.