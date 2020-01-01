Crystal Palace manager Hodgson believes Zaha can offer more after Brighton goal

The 27-year-old matched his goal tally for last season after scoring the Eagles' only goal at Selhurst Park on Sunday

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has charged Wilfried Zaha to deliver more after he scored a goal in their 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion in Sunday's Premier League encounter.

The Ivory Coast forward fired the hosts ahead at Selhurst Park with his 19th-minute strike from the penalty spot but a late equaliser from Alexis Mac Allister denied them all three points.

Crystal Palace struggled to break Brighton’s defence after the first-half goal as they registered just a single shot on target in the entire duration.

Zaha’s opener was his fourth Premier League goal after five games this season, equalling the same tally he recorded in the 2019-20 campaign – four goals in 38 matches.

After the dropped points at home, Hodgson highlighted his expectations for the 27-year-old whom he described as a key player in his team.

"I always think that with a player of his ability, he has got more to offer,” Hodgson was quoted by BBC Sport. “We have so much faith in his ability and always feel, with a bit of luck, there's more there to give.

"What I will be preaching to him for the rest of the season is that a player of your ability has got more to give and it is not sufficient to just score a few more goals than last season.

"I want to see him create havoc in the opponents' defence and he didn't really do that today."

Zaha will aim to help Crystal Palace end their three-game winless run when they visit Fulham at Craven Cottage for their next league fixture on Saturday.

They are 13th in the Premier League table with seven points after five games.