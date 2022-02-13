Crystal Palace defender Guehi explains disappointment in draw away to Brentford

Marc Guehi has expressed his disappointment after their goalless draw away to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Eagles had come into the match at Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex hoping for maximum points owing to the recent form of their opponents, but it was not the case.

In his post-match reaction, the England youth international of Ivorian descent welcomed the point gained, but insisted it should have been more.

"I’d say [it was] a well-earned point. It was a really tough game and a tough place to come to. They made it difficult for us with the game they play, playing balls in behind you," Guehi said as quoted by the club's official site.

"I thought we defended well. I would say we’re a bit disappointed. It was a well-earned point but we really want to come to these places and win.

"I thought we kept the ball well, created good chances. We bided our time when we had the ball, took our time to switch the play but just couldn’t find that killer pass or killer shot. We’re a bit disappointed."

The defender has further explained what the Eagles should do in order to ensure they collect maximum points in future league assignments.

"We need to take each game as it comes, make sure we’re fighting like we have today and I’m very, very sure we’ll get the points we need coming to these places away."

Meanwhile, Joachim Andersen has shed some light on the long-ball tactics Palace used in the goalless draw against the Bees.

"It was just because it was something we analysed, how they were pressing. I kick it quite far so we thought that’s where the space was because it was difficult to play out from the back when they press so high," the centre-back stated.

"I think we managed it well. Jordan [Ayew] got in some good situations and we managed to pick up the second balls so I think that was good."

The next assignment for the Eagles will be against Chelsea.